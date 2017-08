Dec 2 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - On November 29, 2016, co entered into a credit agreement-SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for up to $100 million in revolving loans, none of which was drawn at closing

* Expects to use proceeds of revolving credit facility to finance ongoing working capital needs Source text: [bit.ly/2gPBbqS] Further company coverage: