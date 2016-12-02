BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech files for offering of up to $15 million
* Moleculin Biotech Inc says offering may include combination of units, shares of common stock and warrants Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fUxmfT] Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Par Technology Corp
* On November 29, entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Credit agreement provides for revolving loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $15.0 million
* Credit facility matures three years from date of credit agreement and is guaranteed by loan guarantors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Terminated its contract with Eqstra Botswana to provide mining related services at its Karowe Mine
* On Nov 29, co, units entered into second amended and restated loan and security agreement