9 months ago
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sharp is thinking about shutting down a building at its smartphone production base in the city of Hiroshima - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sharp is thinking about shutting down a building at its smartphone production base in the city of Hiroshima - Nikkei

* Sharp Corp is restructuring in Japan under new Taiwanese parent Hon Hai Precision Industry, or Foxconn- Nikkei

* One of the three currently operating buildings of Sharp would close, with personnel and equipment transferred to the remaining two - Nikkei

* Sharp will close an electronic parts factory in the city of Mihara as early as fiscal 2017 - Nikkei Source text: [s.nikkei.com/2fUAb06] Further company coverage:

