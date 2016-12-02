FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alpine Associates Management intends to vote against Privatebancorp's proposed acquisition by CIBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alpine Associates Management Inc

* Alpine Associates Management Inc- intends to vote against Privatebancorp's proposed stock and cash acquisition by CIBC

* Alpine Associates Management Inc- hold approximately 1.5 million shares of Privatebancorp, Inc.

* Alpine Associates - "since U.S. Presidential election, it is clear that fundamental backdrop for regional banking industry has dramatically improved"

* Alpine Associates-believe "fair-minded view" of Privatebancorp's valuation suggests standalone value is equal to/higher than price offered by CIBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

