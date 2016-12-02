BRIEF-TSB investigating train derailment North of Regina, Saskatchewan
* TSB deploys a team of investigators following a train derailment north of Regina, Saskatchewan
Dec 2 Alpine Associates Management Inc
* Alpine Associates Management Inc- intends to vote against Privatebancorp's proposed stock and cash acquisition by CIBC
* Alpine Associates Management Inc- hold approximately 1.5 million shares of Privatebancorp, Inc.
* Alpine Associates - "since U.S. Presidential election, it is clear that fundamental backdrop for regional banking industry has dramatically improved"
* Alpine Associates-believe "fair-minded view" of Privatebancorp's valuation suggests standalone value is equal to/higher than price offered by CIBC
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals -Regenacy Pharmaceuticals to be launched by Acetylon Pharmaceuticals and Celgene Corporation agrees to complete acquisition of acetylon
Dec 2 The U.S Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would allow Eli Lilly and Co to state that its diabetes drug Jardiance reduces the risk of death from heart problems, potentially boosting the drug's sales.