9 months ago
BRIEF-Edward Lampert proposes Sears Hometown consider participating in process related to Sears Home Services business
December 2, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Edward Lampert proposes Sears Hometown consider participating in process related to Sears Home Services business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) -

* Edward Lampert says proposed that Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores consider participating in the process previously announced by Sears Holdings

* Edward Lampert says his proposal relates to Sears Holdings evaluating alternatives for its Kenmore, Craftsman and Diehard brands and its Sears Home Services business

* Edward Lampert says communicated to Sears Hometown that he and his affiliates would consider acquiring additional securities of the co in connection with any such transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2gJYsb4) Further company coverage:

