BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech files for offering of up to $15 million
* Moleculin Biotech Inc says offering may include combination of units, shares of common stock and warrants Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fUxmfT] Further company coverage:
Dec 2 (Reuters) -
* Edward Lampert says proposed that Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores consider participating in the process previously announced by Sears Holdings
* Edward Lampert says his proposal relates to Sears Holdings evaluating alternatives for its Kenmore, Craftsman and Diehard brands and its Sears Home Services business
* Edward Lampert says communicated to Sears Hometown that he and his affiliates would consider acquiring additional securities of the co in connection with any such transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2gJYsb4) Further company coverage:
* Moleculin Biotech Inc says offering may include combination of units, shares of common stock and warrants Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fUxmfT] Further company coverage:
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Terminated its contract with Eqstra Botswana to provide mining related services at its Karowe Mine
* On Nov 29, co, units entered into second amended and restated loan and security agreement