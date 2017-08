Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford Motor says notifying holders of 4.25% senior convertible notes due 2036 that they may exercise option to require Ford to repurchase notes on Dec 20

* Ford Motor says repurchase price for notes to be equal to 100% of principal amount of such notes outstanding, plus accrued, unpaid interest thereon to Dec 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: