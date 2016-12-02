BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech files for offering of up to $15 million
* Moleculin Biotech Inc says offering may include combination of units, shares of common stock and warrants Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fUxmfT] Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
* Sorrento Therapeutics files for resale of up to 1.2 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gWy5xL] Further company coverage:
* Moleculin Biotech Inc says offering may include combination of units, shares of common stock and warrants Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fUxmfT] Further company coverage:
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Terminated its contract with Eqstra Botswana to provide mining related services at its Karowe Mine
* On Nov 29, co, units entered into second amended and restated loan and security agreement