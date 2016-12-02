FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lucara diamond corp terminated its contract with Eqstra Botswana to provide mining related services at its Karowe Mine
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lucara diamond corp terminated its contract with Eqstra Botswana to provide mining related services at its Karowe Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp

* Lucara Diamond Corp - Terminated its contract with Eqstra Botswana to provide mining related services at its Karowe Mine

* Lucara Diamond Corp - "Unaware of any fraud or illegal activities, of its current or former employees, in relation to mining contract"

* Lucara Diamond Corp - Change in mining contractor is not expected to have any material impact on production.

* Lucara Diamond Corp - Orderly transition to a new mining contractor is underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.