9 months ago
BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco committed to ensure Dakota Access Pipeline completion
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 4:25 AM

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco committed to ensure Dakota Access Pipeline completion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners Lp

* Energy transfer partners and sunoco logistics partners respond to the statement from the department of the army

* The administration's statement that it would not issue an "easement" to dakota access pipeline is a political action

* Fully expect to complete construction of pipeline without any additional rerouting in and around lake oahe

* Co and Sunoco logistics partners are fully committed to ensuring that the project is brought to completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

