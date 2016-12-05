Dec 4 Energy Transfer Partners Lp

* Energy transfer partners and sunoco logistics partners respond to the statement from the department of the army

* The administration's statement that it would not issue an "easement" to dakota access pipeline is a political action

* Fully expect to complete construction of pipeline without any additional rerouting in and around lake oahe

* Co and Sunoco logistics partners are fully committed to ensuring that the project is brought to completion