GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro skids, shares hit after Italy votes 'no' on reform
* Euro has biggest one-day loss since June on referendum defeat
Dec 4 Energy Transfer Partners Lp
* Energy transfer partners and sunoco logistics partners respond to the statement from the department of the army
* The administration's statement that it would not issue an "easement" to dakota access pipeline is a political action
* Fully expect to complete construction of pipeline without any additional rerouting in and around lake oahe
* Co and Sunoco logistics partners are fully committed to ensuring that the project is brought to completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a constitutional reform referendum gave investors an opportunity to sell into a market that had rallied to 11-month highs late last week.
MELBOURNE, Dec 5 Aluminium maker Alcoa Corp said on Monday it was assessing the impact of a power outage last week at its Portland smelter in Australia that forced it to halt a potline, adding that it was facing 'substantial challenges'.