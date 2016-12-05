FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Card Systems updates on unusual increase in trading volume of shares
December 5, 2016 / 5:20 AM

BRIEF-Advanced Card Systems updates on unusual increase in trading volume of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd :

* Noted unusual increase in trading volume of shares of company on 2 december 2016

* Tsui Kam Ling, controlling shareholder, informed that she and her associates are in negotiation with independent third party

* Negotiation with independent third party regarding possibility of disposal of certain shares in company

* Save as disclosed, co is not aware of any reasons for trading volume movements of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

