9 months ago
BRIEF-Maxwell Industries executes MoU for sale of land & building worth 150 mln rupees
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
December 5, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Maxwell Industries executes MoU for sale of land & building worth 150 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Maxwell Industries Ltd

* Executed memorandum of understanding for sale of land & building

* Says deal for consideration of INR 150 million Source text: [Maxwell Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Company had executed Memorandum of Understanding for sale of Land & Building situated at Survey No.360/13, Village Kachigam, Nani Daman on December 02, 2016 with Daman Poly thread Ltd for a consideration of Rs. 1.50 Crs, subject to terms and condition as specified in the MOU] Further company coverage:

