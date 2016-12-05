BRIEF-Maxwell Industries executes MoU for sale of land & building worth 150 mln rupees

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Maxwell Industries Ltd

* Executed memorandum of understanding for sale of land & building

* Says deal for consideration of INR 150 million Source text: [Maxwell Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Company had executed Memorandum of Understanding for sale of Land & Building situated at Survey No.360/13, Village Kachigam, Nani Daman on December 02, 2016 with Daman Poly thread Ltd for a consideration of Rs. 1.50 Crs, subject to terms and condition as specified in the MOU]