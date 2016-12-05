FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resilient REIT posts slower retail sales in 4-months to Oct
December 5, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Resilient REIT posts slower retail sales in 4-months to Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd

* Slower retail sales growth has been recorded for four months to october 2016

* Black friday sales were substantially higher than previous year and will only reflect in november 2016 sales figures

* Has agreed to acquire a further 6 percent of Mafikeng Mall at a yield of 8 percent

* To reduce volatility in dividend income from its foreign listed holdings, has amended its hedging policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

