BRIEF-Resilient REIT posts slower retail sales in 4-months to Oct

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd

* Slower retail sales growth has been recorded for four months to october 2016

* Black friday sales were substantially higher than previous year and will only reflect in november 2016 sales figures

* Has agreed to acquire a further 6 percent of Mafikeng Mall at a yield of 8 percent

* To reduce volatility in dividend income from its foreign listed holdings, has amended its hedging policy