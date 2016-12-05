FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-eXtract says Boteti to end mining contract with Eqstra Botswana
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-eXtract says Boteti to end mining contract with Eqstra Botswana

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - eXtract Group Limited

* JSE: Exg - Boteti Project Update

* Boteti has advised Eqstra Botswana of its intention to terminate opencast mining contract and to cease mining operations on 13 Dec

* Boteti further intends to withhold payment due to Eqstra Botswana for work performed in october and november

* Decision to withhold payments as a result of irreconcilable differences with regards to volumes mined

* Company categorically denies and refutes any allegations of improper conduct relating to performance of its contractual obligations

* Made all reasonable efforts to resolve issue in order to progress partnership in a mutually beneficial way

* Eqstra Botswana will seek to recoup its damages, in terms of contract, which was to endure to December 2020

* Discussions are ongoing to minimise job losses in Botswana

* Contract value for Eqstra Botswana is approximately r500 million per annum of revenue and contributed r8.5 million profit after taxation per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.