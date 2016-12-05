BRIEF-Apeloa Pharma's unit plans to set up U.S. unit for $1 mln
* Says its unit plans to set up U.S. unit JT Pharmaceutical Inc with registered capital of $1 million
Dec 5 Mg Unit Trust :
* Update on Mead Johnson Nutrition partnership
* Mead Johnson Nutrition and MG have mutually agreed that they intend to terminate March 2016 framework agreement
* Termination agreement pursuant to which parties were negotiating a strategic supply alliance for supply of nutritional products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, Dec 5 Aluminium maker Alcoa said on Monday it was assessing the impact of a power outage last week at its Portland smelter in Australia that forced it to halt a potline, adding that it was facing 'substantial challenges'.
SYDNEY, Dec 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia edged higher in November from the same month last year and looked set to clinch another year of records, thanks in part to stellar demand for pick up trucks.