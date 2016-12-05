FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector: Updated results from trial of Betalutin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 5, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector: Updated results from trial of Betalutin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Single-dose Betalutin shows promising efficacy, improved duration of response and favourable safety in relapsed NHL patients

* In 35 patients evaluable for efficacy, overall response rate (ORR) was 63 pct, with 29 pct complete responses (CR)

* Betalutin is well tolerated, with predictable and manageable safety profile

* Durable responses have been observed with median duration of response of 20.7 months for all patients in Arm 1

* Says results support escalating to higher dosing regimen in final stages of Phase 1/2 study that will allow to decide optimal dosing regimen for pivotal Phase 2 study, PARADIGME, expected in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.