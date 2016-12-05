BRIEF-Wilson Therapeutics: WTX101 meets primary endpoint in Phase 2 study in Wilson disease

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wilson Therapeutics AB :

* Announces that WTX101 meets primary endpoint in Phase 2 study in Wilson disease

* Liver status was stabilized or improved over treatment period in majority of patients

* Mean reduction of serum free copper levels was 77 pct

* WTX101 was generally well tolerated, with no reported cases of initial drug-induced neurological worsening upon treatment initiation

* Says will now focus on agreeing final Phase 3 program with relevant regulatory authorities, and expects to initiate pivotal Phase 3 study in 2017