9 months ago
BRIEF-St Modwen says receives interest in its Nine Elms Square site
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-St Modwen says receives interest in its Nine Elms Square site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - St. Modwen Properties Plc

* Resilient performance supports prospects for continued growth in net asset value

* Board expects performance for second half of financial year to be broadly in line with that reported for first half.

* Previously indicated that during 2016 we would be bringing 10-acre nine elms square site to market.

* WHilst we are still at an early stage and there can be no guarantee that any transaction will take place, we can confirm that we have received firm levels of interest from a number of parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

