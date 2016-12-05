BRIEF-Purplebricks H1 revenue more than doubles

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc

* H1 revenue growth of 159 percent to 18.7 million stg, exceeding full year 2016 sales of 18.6 million stg

* H1 local property expert growth of 119 percent

* H1 instructions increase by 108 percent

* H1 average revenue per customer up 20.6 percent to 1,000 stg

* "We will end calendar year with just over 340 LPES"

* Company is trading in line with management expectations