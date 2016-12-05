FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JSC Bank of Georgia issues a GEL 21 million 2-year global note
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-JSC Bank of Georgia issues a GEL 21 million 2-year global note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc

* JSC Bank Of Georgia issues a gel 21 million 2-year global note

* Has issued a 2-year local currency linked internationally clearable global note in amount of gel 21.0 million settled in us$

* Note has been issued through a private placement at par, pays an 8 pct coupon annually and matures on 5 December 2018

* Enables bank to further diversify its sources of funding

* Provides overseas investors increased access to local currency notes issued by private sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

