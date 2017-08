Dec 5 (Reuters) - Filtronic Plc :

* Trading in-line with expectations

* Expects to report unaudited revenues for H1 period of 21.6 mln stg (FY2016: 4.5 mln stg)

* Remains mindful that sales are currently concentrated on a small number of customers