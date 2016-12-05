FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hansteen Holdings says vacancy down for July 1-Nov 30
December 5, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hansteen Holdings says vacancy down for July 1-Nov 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc

* Portfolio update for period 1 July to 30 November 2016

* 836 lettings and lease renewals for more than 4.3 million sq ft

* Securing annualised income of 16.6 million stg; further deals in pipeline

* Vacancy reduced to 4.2 million sq ft (390,000 sq m) or 10.2 percent (30 June 2016: 5.3 million sq ft or 12.9 percent)

* Rental growth emerging in UK and Germany

* Following summer hiatus and Brexit vote, capital markets have come back strongly

* Has been a marked increase in investor appetite for multi-let, light industrial assets from overseas and national investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

