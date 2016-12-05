BRIEF-Group Five says Aberdeen Infrastructure to buy stake in JV

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Group Five Ltd :
* Strategic equity partnership with global infrastructure leader, Aberdeen
* Aberdeen Infrastructure Funds will buy 49.99 pct stake Intertoll Europe's underlying public-private-partnership project investment portfolio
* Total cash consideration of approximately 43.0 mln euros or 633.2 mln rand
* Following implementation of transaction, Group Five will hold 50.01 pct of Seed Assets and AIF will hold remaining 49.99 pct