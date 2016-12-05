FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Group Five says Aberdeen Infrastructure to buy stake in JV
December 5, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Group Five says Aberdeen Infrastructure to buy stake in JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Group Five Ltd :

* Strategic equity partnership with global infrastructure leader, Aberdeen

* Aberdeen Infrastructure Funds will buy 49.99 pct stake Intertoll Europe's underlying public-private-partnership project investment portfolio

* Total cash consideration of approximately 43.0 mln euros or 633.2 mln rand

* Following implementation of transaction, Group Five will hold 50.01 pct of Seed Assets and AIF will hold remaining 49.99 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

