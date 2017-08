Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pyrolyx AG :

* Pyrolyx and Reklaim, Inc. execute agreement forming North American joint venture

* New venture, Pyrolyx USA, Inc. which is 81 percent owned by Pyrolyx AG, will implement Pyrolyx AG's unique, environmentally sustainable manufacturing process at new facilities across North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)