Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Says co and Fastighets AB Balder have through jointly owned subsidiary signed lease agreement with Skolfastigheter i Stockholm AB (SISAB) reagrding Stockholm Murmästaren 3

* Agreement runs for 25 years from Aug. 1, 2018 with Balder Kungsholmen AB as landlord Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)