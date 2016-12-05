FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-South China Holdings provides litigation update on china concerning infringement of copyrights
December 5, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-South China Holdings provides litigation update on china concerning infringement of copyrights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - South China Holdings Co Ltd :

* Refers to litigation in china concerning infringement of copyrights of computer softwares that belong to south china skytech

* "considers that nanjing skytech was in fact an empty shell company, basically with no employees, no office base and no capital"

* "will explore every possible course of action to claim for ownership of remaining 18 computer softwares"

* Noted that sinosoft had disclosed in its prospectus dated 27 june 2013 of its alleged ownership of certain computer softwares

* "will seek an injunction prohibiting nanjing skytech and/or sinosoft to continue to sell and/or use these computer softwares"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

