9 months ago
BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties forms joint venture with Caesars in South Korea
December 5, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties forms joint venture with Caesars in South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd -

* discloseable Transaction - Joint Venture With Caesars In Incheon, The Republic Of Korea

* Group intends to fund its commitment for jv company from group's internal resources

* Deal in relation to formation of a joint venture

* r&f properties company limited, entered into agreement with caesars korea holding company, llc

* Upon completion of initial closing, each of r&f (hk) and caesars will hold a 50% interest in jv company

* agreement contemplates an initial equity contribution by each of r&f (hk) and caesars to jv company in amount of us$30.5mln

* agreement contemplates potential further equity contributions by each of r&f (hk) and caesars in amount of up to us$110mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

