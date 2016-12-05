BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties forms joint venture with Caesars in South Korea

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd -
* discloseable Transaction - Joint Venture With Caesars In Incheon, The Republic Of Korea
* Group intends to fund its commitment for jv company from group's internal resources
* Deal in relation to formation of a joint venture
* r&f properties company limited, entered into agreement with caesars korea holding company, llc
* Upon completion of initial closing, each of r&f (hk) and caesars will hold a 50% interest in jv company
* agreement contemplates an initial equity contribution by each of r&f (hk) and caesars to jv company in amount of us$30.5mln
* agreement contemplates potential further equity contributions by each of r&f (hk) and caesars in amount of up to us$110mln