in 9 months
BRIEF-Clover Industries says DFSA to become preferred raw milk supplier
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 5, 2016 / 10:30 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Clover Industries says DFSA to become preferred raw milk supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd :

* Proposed restructure and cautionary announcement

* Clover is in process of restructuring its business

* In terms of restructure, DFSA will become preferred supplier of all raw milk requirements to Clover

* DFSA will sell all low margin fresh milk, UHT milk, and ultra-pasteurised milk directly to trade and consumers

* Will not assume raw milk volume risk and will purchase its raw milk directly from DFSA using a predetermine pricing formula Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

