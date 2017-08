Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier to supply 52 additional commuter trains to STIF and SNCF

* Bombardier transportation - first trains of the order will be delivered in early 2018

* Bombardier transportation - order valued at approximately 348 million euro ($370 million)

* Bombardier transportation - order is a call off from a contract signed in 2006 with SNCF for a maximum of 372 trains