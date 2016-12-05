BRIEF-Sitashree Food Products approves raising of funds through QIP upto 200 mln rupees

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sitashree Food Products Ltd

* Approved raising of funds through QIP of equity shares in one or more tranches upto INR 200 million Source text: [Sita Shree Food Products Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held on December 05, 2016, the board have approved raising of funds through Qualified-Institutions Placement of equity shares / Convertible securities or such other securities in one or more tranches upto Rs. 20 crores subject to approval of members in general meeting and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2009 and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder]