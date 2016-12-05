FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sitashree Food Products approves raising of funds through QIP upto 200 mln rupees
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 5, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sitashree Food Products approves raising of funds through QIP upto 200 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sitashree Food Products Ltd

* Approved raising of funds through QIP of equity shares in one or more tranches upto INR 200 million Source text: [Sita Shree Food Products Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held on December 05, 2016, the board have approved raising of funds through Qualified-Institutions Placement of equity shares / Convertible securities or such other securities in one or more tranches upto Rs. 20 crores subject to approval of members in general meeting and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2009 and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.