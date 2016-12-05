FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rheinmetall: Rheinmetall Automotive extends product range in China
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 5, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Rheinmetall: Rheinmetall Automotive extends product range in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG :

* Rheinmetall Automotive extends product range in China

* Pierburg GmbH, which belongs to Rheinmetall Automotive AG, signs agreement with Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd., China, to form joint venture for production of modules for cooled exhaust-gas recirculation

* Pierburg will hold a 51-percent stake in the newly established company Pierburg Yinlun Emission Technology Co., Ltd. headquartered in the Shanghai region Source text - bit.ly/2h5eOKJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

