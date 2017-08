Dec 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Balaton AG :

* Board resolves further share repurchase

* To further buy back up to 100,000 treasury shares (corresponding to approx. 0.86% of the share capital)

* Buyback of shares to be carried out at an acquisition price (excluding ancillary costs) of 12.00 euros ($12.78)per share