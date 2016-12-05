BRIEF-American Hotel REIT announces renewal of 6 rail crew lodging contracts to 2022

Dec 5 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces renewal of six long-term rail crew lodging contracts to 2022

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT - Renewal of six rail crew lodging with its largest railway customer for a term of six years, effective Dec. 1, 2016

* American Hotel Income Properties - Contract renewal increases weighted average remaining term of rail crew lodging agreements by 18 percent from 3.9 years to 4.6 years