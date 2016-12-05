FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cosi files notice of winning bidder stating Limab is winning bidder
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cosi files notice of winning bidder stating Limab is winning bidder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cosi Inc :

* Cosi - on Nov 29 co filed notice of winning bidder stating Limab LLC is winning bidder approved by bankruptcy court on Oct 24 as subsequently amended

* Cosi- co, Limab also filed with bankruptcy court asset purchase agreement dated as of Oct 18, as amended -SEC filing

* Cosi- If approved, Limab, co agreed Limab will acquire substantially all of assets of co, units through chapter 11 plan of reorganization - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2g1XQMo) Further company coverage:

