Dec 5 (Reuters) - Security National Financial Corp :

* Security National Financial-on Nov 29, judge of U.S. court entered judgment in favor of co's unit against Lehman Brothers Bank, FSB, Aurora Loan Services

* Security National Financial Corp- amount of judgment is $3.89 million principal, plus interest in principal amount of 9% per annum