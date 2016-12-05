FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $80 mln non-core asset sale
December 5, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $80 mln non-core asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix announces $80 million non-core asset sale

* Bellatrix exploration ltd - $80 million purchase price will be payable $65 million in cash and $15 million in a vendor take back loan

* Bellatrix exploration-under terms of loan,minimum 50% net operating income from assets sold to be earmarked for principal repayment on quarterly basis

* Bellatrix exploration ltd - vendor take back loan will have a 2 year maturity date, and no prepayment penalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

