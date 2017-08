Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Announces series TO 1A subscription warrants results

* Via subscription warrants will receive 4.3 million Swedish crowns ($469,766) before transaction costs

* 664,848 series TO 1 subscription warrants were exercised, resulting in overall exercise rate of about 51.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1535 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)