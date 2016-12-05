FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Moroccan, Nigerian sovereign funds sign deal to support Trans-African gas pipeline project
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moroccan, Nigerian sovereign funds sign deal to support Trans-African gas pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Morocco's sovereign wealth fund, Ithmar Capital:

* Signed new partnership with Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority to support pipeline, regional development projects

* Morocco's Ithmar Capital and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority to jointly pursue investment in strategic sectors including food security, renewable energy and infrastructure

* Both funds to share expertise on extractives sector, collaborate on research, provide policy guidance to strengthen morocco, nigeria's capacity to manage natural resources Source text for Eikon: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.