BRIEF-Moroccan, Nigerian sovereign funds sign deal to support Trans-African gas pipeline project

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Morocco's sovereign wealth fund, Ithmar Capital:

* Signed new partnership with Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority to support pipeline, regional development projects

* Morocco's Ithmar Capital and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority to jointly pursue investment in strategic sectors including food security, renewable energy and infrastructure

* Both funds to share expertise on extractives sector, collaborate on research, provide policy guidance to strengthen morocco, nigeria's capacity to manage natural resources Source text for Eikon: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)