9 months ago
BRIEF-Oracle Financial Services Software estimates charge of 600 mln rupees this qtr on Egypt receivables
December 5, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Oracle Financial Services Software estimates charge of 600 mln rupees this qtr on Egypt receivables

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

* Says estimating a charge of 600 million rupees on its receivables from its customers in Egypt during current quarter Source text [Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has informed BSE that due to significant devaluation of Egyptian Pound post the recent liberalization of the exchange rates by the Egypt Government, the Company is estimating a charge of INR 60 crores on its receivables from customers in Egypt during the current quarter.] Further company coverage:

