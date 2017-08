Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hudson Technologies Inc

* Sees Q4 2016 total loss per share, excluding impact of Monday's announced stock offering, between $0.04 and $0.05

* Hudson Technologies says sees revenues for Q4 between $6.8 million - $7.5 million; continues to see further price increases for R-22 refrigerant in Q4