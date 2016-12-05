BRIEF-Vistin Pharma announces cost savings plan, plans job cuts

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA :

* Announces cost savings plan of 20 million - 30 million Norwegian crowns ($2.38 million-$3.58 million) on annualized basis

* Cost savings program is scheduled for completion in early 2018

* Plan includes a staff reduction of 20-25 full-time employees at company's tablet manufacturing facility

* Target is to increase its production capacity from today's level of 750 million tablets by at least 50 pct

* Potential provisions related to reduction in number of employees may affect 2016 financial results