9 months ago
BRIEF-Vistin Pharma announces cost savings plan, plans job cuts
#Healthcare
December 5, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Vistin Pharma announces cost savings plan, plans job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA :

* Announces cost savings plan of 20 million - 30 million Norwegian crowns ($2.38 million-$3.58 million) on annualized basis

* Cost savings program is scheduled for completion in early 2018

* Plan includes a staff reduction of 20-25 full-time employees at company's tablet manufacturing facility

* Target is to increase its production capacity from today's level of 750 million tablets by at least 50 pct

* Potential provisions related to reduction in number of employees may affect 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3904 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

