8 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Legal & General sees FY net cash generation about 1.4 bln stg
#Corrections News
December 5, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Legal & General sees FY net cash generation about 1.4 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects bullets 4,5 and 8 to change measure to pct from stg)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Expects current full year forecast for net cash generation will be circa 1.4 billion stg and net surplus generation of 1.1 stg billion pre market and other movements

* Ambition is to repeat a similar operational performance in 2015-2020 to that achieved in 2010-2015

* In 2016 we have written a record 6.9 billion stg of new annuity sales as at 2 December

* Has been achieved with a Solvency II new business strain of 2-3 pct of premium on which we expect to achieve payback in four years

* On an EEV basis new business margin is circa 13 pct

* Have made more than 0.5 billion stg of lifetime mortgage advances

* As at 30 June 2016, Legal & General had Solvency II own funds of 13.7 billion stg and surplus of 5.3 billion stg

* As at June 30, solvency coverage ratio of 163 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
