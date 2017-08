Dec 5 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc :

* Adaptimmune announces initiation of myxoid/round cell liposarcoma study

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics- patient screening is underway, results from study in up to 15 patients will inform a potential future registration trial

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics - initiation of screening in study meets milestone set forth in co's strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline