9 months ago
BRIEF-Kalobios to have FDA meeting for using benznidazole to treat Chagas disease
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kalobios to have FDA meeting for using benznidazole to treat Chagas disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - "expect to have an FDA meeting to confirm regulatory pathway for benznidazole in treatment of Chagas disease"

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - to continue enrolling patients in company's ongoing phase 1 study of lenzilumab for chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - to explore partnering other proprietary monoclonal antibodies (MABS), such as ifabotuzumab

* Says work on benznidazole program has accelerated since co acquired rights in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

