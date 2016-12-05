BRIEF-Miko Intl updates on formation of joint venture company

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Miko Intl-

* Disclosable Transaction Formation Of Joint Venture Company

* Registered capital of JV company is expected to be rmb100 million

* Unit has entered into JV agreement with Xiamen Company for establishment of JV company

* Registered capital contributed by Miko and Xiamen Company in respective amounts of RMB45 million and RMB55 million