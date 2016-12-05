FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ariad presents more data on brigatinib in lung cancer patients at conference
December 5, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ariad presents more data on brigatinib in lung cancer patients at conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ariad presents updated brigatinib data with 18.4 months median intracranial progression free survival (PFS) in ALK+ NSCLC patients with CNS metastases at the world conference on lung cancer

* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - initiated phase 3 alta 1l trial to assess efficacy and safety of brigatinib in comparison to Crizotinib

* Ariad Pharma - data showed in patients with measurable brain metastases, confirmed intracranial objective response rate was 53 percent in phase 1/2 trial

* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - data showed confirmed intracranial ORR was 67 percent in arm b in alta trial

* Ariad pharmaceuticals inc - median intracranial progression-free survival (PFS) in alta arm b was 18.4 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

