FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Top Spring International announces disposal of stake in Qianhai New Top Spring, formation of JV
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Top Spring International announces disposal of stake in Qianhai New Top Spring, formation of JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd

* connected Transaction Deemed Disposal Of 51% Of The Equity Interest In Qianhai New Top Spring And Formation Of Joint Venture

* Shenzhen new top spring agreed to make an additional capital contribution in amount of rmb14.5 million

* unit, yunnan rongzhi and party a, entered into capital increase agreement

* aggregate value of capital contribution in qianhai new top spring under capital increase agreement is rmb24.5 million

* yunnan rongzhi agreed to make capital contribution of rmb14.5 million; party a agreed to make capital contribution of rmb11mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.