BRIEF-Ascendas REIT updates on acquisition of properties

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

* Ascendas reit to acquire 12, 14 and 16 science park drive for s$420.0 million

* for proposed acquisition, ascendas reit is expected to incur an estimated total transaction cost of s$17.5 million

* hsbc institutional trust services (singapore), as trustee of ascendas reit, entered into a conditional put and call option agreement with vendor

* acquisition is expected to generate net property income yield of about 6.3% (before acquisition costs) in first year of ownership